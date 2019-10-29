Teen dies in weekend shooting in La Quinta

Residents speak out after teen murdered in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. - Residents in La Quinta cove are still trying to piece together what led to a weekend shooting that killed a teenager.

"Oh That night I heard gunshots. It sounded like somebody tapping on my window....so it wasnt a very powerful gun but it was a tap tap tap tap, " said Nikki Helm, La Quinta resident.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirms 19-year-old, Anthony Carrillo of Cathedral City died from his injuries after a shooting on Madero avenue in La Quinta on October 26.

Some residents tells us the shooting happened at house party.

" I think its so sad, I mean alcohol involved and probably don't know what they are doing yet they are too young," said Helm.

Some residents tell News Channel 3 the shooting happened at a house party. Jeanne Gisi lives down the street from the scene. She said she is not shaken by the recent crime.

"It was one off I hope. We have not had concerns living here over these past three years we feel very safe," said Jeanne Gisi.

While other residents are worried.

"So there are alot of little kids here so that brings into a safety issue too," said Helm.

Also raising the concern of neighborhood short term rentals. News Channel 3 spoke to the City of La Quinta regarding short term rentals and they have an open investigation to review the matter. They said possible actions would be citations, fines suspension on license.

"But what I understand about this issue its was a weekend rental which makes me nervous. Do we know who we are renting to on a short term bases,"said Helm.

"There are alot of rentals in the cove and I imagine most of the owners say no parties but they really can't control that," said Gisi.

Gisi has a message for her neighbors.

"Any of the people that own homes that are renting out are really viligant about making sure who they are renting to and making sure that they make it clear that they should not be having parties."

Deputies say the investigation continues and have not identified any suspects.