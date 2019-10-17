Task force arrests suspected gang member in Indio

INDIO, Calif.- - A suspected gang member remained behind bars Thursday afternoon after being arrested by RSO task force members in Indio on Wednesday.

At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a compliance check at a residence on the 47000 block of Lagoon Court in Indio. Officers found and seized a pistol-grip pump-action shotgun and a can of pepper spray.

Task force members took 24-year-old Indio resident Christian Matthew Romero into custody on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of pepper spray, and violation of parole. He is being held on no bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta, according to county jail records.

"The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity," read the RSO news release on the arrest. "If you have any information about this crime, please contact CVVCGTF member Officer Budnik at (760) 836-1600. If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, please use our online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951-922-7601. "

Romero is set to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Friday.