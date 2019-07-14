Tanker truck catches fire in Coachella
No word yet on a cause
COACHELLA, Calif. - Cal Fire has fully contained a fire in Coachella.
The fire was reported just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon, at the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 54.
Firefighters reporting a tanker truck on fire at Imperial Western Products.
We are told no buildings were damaged.
But Cal Fire says some trees, pallets and a fence all burned.
No injuries reported.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
