Tanker truck catches fire in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. - Cal Fire has fully contained a fire in Coachella.

The fire was reported just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon, at the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 54.

Firefighters reporting a tanker truck on fire at Imperial Western Products.

We are told no buildings were damaged.



But Cal Fire says some trees, pallets and a fence all burned.



No injuries reported.



There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

