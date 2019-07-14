News

Tanker truck catches fire in Coachella

No word yet on a cause

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 10:46 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 10:46 PM PDT

COACHELLA, Calif. - Cal Fire has fully contained a fire in Coachella.

The fire was reported just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon, at the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 54.

Firefighters reporting a tanker truck on fire at Imperial Western Products.

We are told no buildings were damaged.
     
But Cal Fire says some trees, pallets and a fence all burned.
    
No injuries reported. 
    
There is no word yet on what caused the fire. 
 


