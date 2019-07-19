Taco Bell spills the beans on its pop-up Palm Springs hotel
Some new details on 'The Bell' revealed
Taco Bell revealed new details on its pop-up hotel and resort opening in less than a month in Palm Springs.
To no one's surprise, the company said "The Bell" will place a great deal of focus on food. Taco Bell promised many fan favorites from their menu will be available, as well as some yet-to-be-released items.
Guests will be able to place an order from an exclusive menu. Officials compared it what you would expect at a resort, just with taco bell twists. For example, you can order a toasted cheddar club with hand-breaded chicken, jalapeno bacon, and avocado served alongside nacho fries.
The hotel will have a gift shop where guests can buy items like bathing suits inspired by sauce packets.
Other events and activities offered at "The Bell" will include:
- An on-site salon for Taco Bell inspired fades, a braid bar, & nail designs.
- Dive-in movies with some of your favorite cinema snacks done with a Taco Bell twist
- The Baja Bar featuring exclusive drinks
- An in-house DJ by the pool
- Surprise musical performances.
So far, no details have been released on who might perform, but Taco Bell does have a huge selection of artists on its "Feed the Beat" program.
"The Bell" will take over the V Hotel located at 333 E. Palm Canyon Drive. There are 70 rooms, but unfortunately, it sold out two minutes after reservations opened. You can still buy "The Bell" merchandise if you want to show your love though.
The hotel will be open from August 8-12.
Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about this hotel.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
First Alert Weather
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Photo Galleries
-
Updated All things bacon
-
Updated On this day: July 19
-
-
-