Taco Bell spills the beans on its pop-up Palm Springs hotel

Taco Bell revealed new details on its pop-up hotel and resort opening in less than a month in Palm Springs.

To no one's surprise, the company said "The Bell" will place a great deal of focus on food. Taco Bell promised many fan favorites from their menu will be available, as well as some yet-to-be-released items.

Guests will be able to place an order from an exclusive menu. Officials compared it what you would expect at a resort, just with taco bell twists. For example, you can order a toasted cheddar club with hand-breaded chicken, jalapeno bacon, and avocado served alongside nacho fries.

The hotel will have a gift shop where guests can buy items like bathing suits inspired by sauce packets.

Other events and activities offered at "The Bell" will include:

An on-site salon for Taco Bell inspired fades, a braid bar, & nail designs.

Dive-in movies with some of your favorite cinema snacks done with a Taco Bell twist

The Baja Bar featuring exclusive drinks

An in-house DJ by the pool

Surprise musical performances.

So far, no details have been released on who might perform, but Taco Bell does have a huge selection of artists on its "Feed the Beat" program.

"The Bell" will take over the V Hotel located at 333 E. Palm Canyon Drive. There are 70 rooms, but unfortunately, it sold out two minutes after reservations opened. You can still buy "The Bell" merchandise if you want to show your love though.

The hotel will be open from August 8-12.

