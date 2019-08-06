News

Taco Bell hotel takes shape in Palm Springs

Some new details on 'The Bell' revealed

By:

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 05:29 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:35 AM PDT

The Bell starts to take shape in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - "The Bell" isn't open to the public quite yet, but it finally appears to be taking shape in Palm Springs. 

The pop-up activation is taking over the V Hotel located at 333 E. Palm Canyon Drive. The location includes 70  rooms-worth of accommodations that sold out two minutes after reservations opened. "The Bell" merchandise is still available for purchase for those that didn't get lucky enough to get a reservation, however. 

Guests will be able to place an order from an exclusive menu. Officials compared it what you would expect at a resort, just with taco bell twists. For example, you can order a toasted cheddar club with hand-breaded chicken, jalapeno bacon, and avocado served alongside nacho fries.

The hotel will have a gift shop where guests can buy items like bathing suits inspired by sauce packets. 

Other events and activities offered at "The Bell" will include:

  • An on-site salon for Taco Bell inspired fades, a braid bar, & nail designs.
  • Dive-in movies with some of your favorite cinema snacks done with a Taco Bell twist
  • The Baja Bar featuring exclusive drinks
  • An in-house DJ by the pool
  • Surprise musical performances.

 

The hotel opens on August 8 and will remain open through August 12. 

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about this hotel.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries