Taco Bell hotel takes shape in Palm Springs

The Bell starts to take shape in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - "The Bell" isn't open to the public quite yet, but it finally appears to be taking shape in Palm Springs.

The pop-up activation is taking over the V Hotel located at 333 E. Palm Canyon Drive. The location includes 70 rooms-worth of accommodations that sold out two minutes after reservations opened. "The Bell" merchandise is still available for purchase for those that didn't get lucky enough to get a reservation, however.

Guests will be able to place an order from an exclusive menu. Officials compared it what you would expect at a resort, just with taco bell twists. For example, you can order a toasted cheddar club with hand-breaded chicken, jalapeno bacon, and avocado served alongside nacho fries.

The hotel will have a gift shop where guests can buy items like bathing suits inspired by sauce packets.

Other events and activities offered at "The Bell" will include:

An on-site salon for Taco Bell inspired fades, a braid bar, & nail designs.

Dive-in movies with some of your favorite cinema snacks done with a Taco Bell twist

The Baja Bar featuring exclusive drinks

An in-house DJ by the pool

Surprise musical performances.

The hotel opens on August 8 and will remain open through August 12.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about this hotel.