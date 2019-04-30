SUV crashes off freeway, 2nd car rolls over in I-10 crash

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Traffic on Interstate 10 westbound near the Washington Street exit in Palm Desert has returned to normal following a crash involving two vehicles.

The accident, which was reported at 1:12 p.m., involved a silver sedan and a dark SUV. The SUV traveled off the freeway, across the shoulder, and through a fence separating the freeway from Varner Road. The sedan rolled over on the shoulder.

There is no information on injuries at this time.

Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol, and American Medical Response crews responded to the scene.