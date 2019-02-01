News

Suspicious Swiping: The I-Team investigates where a local nonprofit racked up $1,000's in charges

Local nonprofit investigated by RSO, IRS

By:

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 10:41 AM PST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 10:53 AM PST

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Sushi dinners, cosmetic surgery and handbags, all bought on the dime of a local nonprofit.  Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS Local 2, News Channel 3 I-Team investigator Brooke Beare continues her exclusive investigation into allegations against one of the largest animal shelters in Southern California.

Througout the month of January, the I-Team has looked into the finances of the Humane Society of the Desert, as well as other like organizations.

We recently reported that Kittyland Rescue received a check for more than $87,000.

What's next for the Animal Shelter of Desert Hot Springs?


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries