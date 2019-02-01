Suspicious Swiping: The I-Team investigates where a local nonprofit racked up $1,000's in charges

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Sushi dinners, cosmetic surgery and handbags, all bought on the dime of a local nonprofit. Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS Local 2, News Channel 3 I-Team investigator Brooke Beare continues her exclusive investigation into allegations against one of the largest animal shelters in Southern California.

Througout the month of January, the I-Team has looked into the finances of the Humane Society of the Desert, as well as other like organizations.

We recently reported that Kittyland Rescue received a check for more than $87,000.

