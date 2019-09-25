Deputies investigate "suspicious" death at vacant, burned lot

Neighbors speak out on suspicious death investigation

INDIO, Calif.- - The Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death at a vacant property on county land near Indio.

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, deputies received a report that a body had been found on a vacant property on Corregidor Avenue near Van Buren Street.

The person who found the body and called 911 was 'affiliated' with the property, according to police.

Neighbors said over the last few months, the home went up in flames several times. A large fire on June 12 burned the house to the ground.

"There were always homeless people coming in and out of the property," said Carlos Graciano. "It's been on fire like 5 times in the last few months."

Sergio Garcia, a neighbor, said there had been a small fire on the property just before the body was discovered.

People who live on the street don't know who it was that died or how, but Garcia believes it could have been one homeless man he says was living there, notorious in the neighborhood for reportedly setting those fires.

CalFire was also on scene Tuesday investigating what role those fires could have played in this suspicious death. Officials have not yet released the identity of the person found dead. The cause of death remains under investigation.

