Suspected wrong-way driver arrested in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol officers arrested an alleged wrong-way driver early Monday morning after a minor collision and reportedly punching another motorist in the face.

Officers were called to Interstate 10 in the eastbound lanes near the All American Canal at 4:59 a.m.

That's where CHP officers said a big rig driver tried to make sure the suspected wrong-way driver, Rommel Sequeira, 33, was alright when Sequeira allegedly punched him in the face.

Nobody was hospitalized, but eastbound freeway traffic was blocked for a time. All lanes have since reopened.

Police said they believed drugs and alcohol could be factors in the incident.

There was no immediate word on any charges against Sequeira.

