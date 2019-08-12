Suspected wrong-way driver arrested in Coachella
Suspect accused of fighting other motorists
COACHELLA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol officers arrested an alleged wrong-way driver early Monday morning after a minor collision and reportedly punching another motorist in the face.
Officers were called to Interstate 10 in the eastbound lanes near the All American Canal at 4:59 a.m.
That's where CHP officers said a big rig driver tried to make sure the suspected wrong-way driver, Rommel Sequeira, 33, was alright when Sequeira allegedly punched him in the face.
Nobody was hospitalized, but eastbound freeway traffic was blocked for a time. All lanes have since reopened.
Police said they believed drugs and alcohol could be factors in the incident.
There was no immediate word on any charges against Sequeira.
