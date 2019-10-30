Suspected truck thief captured after hit and run crash in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Law enforcement officers, some with guns drawn, circled a home while yelling at the suspect ordering him to come down.

At times the man walked and sometimes ran from roof top to roof top on Caliente Drive at times moving out of sight.

Moments later he was down on the ground in a backyard, surrounded by deputies and officers working to get him in handcuffs.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department tells News Channel 3 the man was driving a stolen truck.

"You don't really hear about this other than on the news, but to see it first hand was kind of awesome, But not in a good way," said witness Irving Gutierrez.

The suspect remained on the ground for about 15 minutes.

Eventually paramedics arrived and appeared to be checking the man for injuries.

While neighbors watched, the suspect was later walked to a gurney to be loaded onto the waiting ambulance.

"It happens all the time. This is what we experience in Desert Hot Springs," who asked not to be identified.

Around the corner from where the man was captured was the crash scene on Ironwood.

A silver pick up truck with a smashed front end crashed into a utility box.

East of the pick up at Ironwood Drive and Palm Drive sat a service truck with significant damage, and debris strewn about the intersection.

"It's DHS, but it's crazy," said Gutierrez.

Witnesses tell News Channel 3 the man that was captured ran from the crash scene.

They also tell us someone else ran from the scene.

"Supposedly there was another girl in there with him and she left and that is what they're investigating," said Gutierrez.

Both witnesses had similar comments regarding how police and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and how they captured the suspect.

"The police officers did a good job they responded immediately and it could have been a lot worse," said Gutierrez

The sheriff's department has not released the name of the man who was arrested.

There is no word of any injuries in the crash.

