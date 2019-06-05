Suspected shoplifters arrested with 'high strength magnets' at Kohl's

Two women were arrested on Friday for shoplifting at the La Quinta Kohl's.

36-year-old Marlene Gutierrez and 37-year-old Christie Gutierrez were reportedly working in conjunction, removing security devices from merchandise in the store using high strength magnets and wire cutters, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Surveillance footage showed capture the incident, which led to the report of an incident of shoplifting in progress, and response from deputies assigned to La Quinta.

The suspects were arrested for commercial burglary, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools. They are also believed to be connected to a theft that took place at the La Quinta 99 cent store.

They were taken into custody at 10:52 p.m., booked into Indio Jail, and released on $2500 bail the next day.