Suspected gang member arrested for Coachella robbery

Coachella armed robber arrested

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A suspected gang member remained behind bars Friday after being arrested in connection with an armed robbery earlier this week in Coachella.

21-year-old Coachella resident Daniel Magana is believed to have robbed a business on the 48000 block of Grapefruit Boulevard in Coachella, using a handgun to while taking cash from the establishment's register. The armed robbery was reported on Wednesday.

According to county jail records and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Magana was taken into custody at 3:06 p.m. Thursday after a search warrant was served in the 53000 block of Cesar Chavez Street in Coachella.

Members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force began the warrant execution at 2:10 p.m. Magana is a documented gang member, according to RSO.

"The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity," read the RSO release on the incident. "If you have any information about this crime, please contact CVVCGTF member Officer James at (760) 836-1600. If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, please use our online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951-922-7601."

Magana faces one felony count of second-degree robbery. He is being held on $30,000 bail in Indio Jail.

He is set to appear in court on October 21 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.