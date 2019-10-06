Suspected arrested in connection with shooting in Thermal
No one was injured in the September 27th shooting
THERMAL, Calif.- - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Thermal.
The Coachella Valley Gang Task Force arrested 19-year-old Thermal resident Juan "Chucky" Linares Friday afternoon.
Detectives say he was arrested near the 83-000 block of Pinot Noir.
LInares was charged with two counts of Attempted Homicide and booked at the Indio Jail.
The shooting happened September 27th, near the 88-000 block of Airport Boulevard in Thermal.
During the incident, investigators say the suspect shot at several people with a handgun, while they sat inside their vehicle.
No one was hit by gunfire.
