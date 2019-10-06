Suspected arrested in connection with shooting in Thermal

George Frey/Getty Images

THERMAL, Calif.- - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Thermal.

The Coachella Valley Gang Task Force arrested 19-year-old Thermal resident Juan "Chucky" Linares Friday afternoon.

Detectives say he was arrested near the 83-000 block of Pinot Noir.

LInares was charged with two counts of Attempted Homicide and booked at the Indio Jail.

The shooting happened September 27th, near the 88-000 block of Airport Boulevard in Thermal.

During the incident, investigators say the suspect shot at several people with a handgun, while they sat inside their vehicle.

No one was hit by gunfire.

