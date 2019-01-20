Suspects Arrested in Wednesday Coachella Shooting

COACHELLA, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has arrested the suspects in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in Coachella.

On Friday January 18, 2019, at approximately 3:52 PM, deputies from the Coachella Valley Gang Task Force conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Cesar Chavez, in the city of Coachella. The investigative stop was related to a shooting that occurred on the 1400 block of Orchard Street, on January 16, 2019.

The vehicle failed to yield and a short chase began. The chase ended stately at the intersection of Gemini Street and Vargas Road, in the city of Indio.

The occupants were identified as 18 year old Raymond Vargas of Indio, and a 16 year old male juvenile. Both were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a felony, related to the January 16, 2019 shooting incident.

Vargas was booked at the Indio Jail and the juvenile was booked at Indio Juvenile Hall.

This is still an ongoing investigation.