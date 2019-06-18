Suspect in dumpster puppies case set to appear court

INDIO, Calif.- - The woman accused of leaving seven puppies by a dumpster in Coachella is set to be in court Tuesday morning. It's a story that has prompted national outrage after video of the incident went viral on social media.

Deborah Sue Culwell, 54, is charged with seven counts of felony animal cruelty and seven counts of misdemeanor animal abandonment. When Riverside County Animal Services arrested her at her home in Coachella, they found 38 other dogs at her home and recovered them.

Of the seven puppies that dumped outside of a Napa Auto Parts store, one sadly did die, but the other six according to animal services are thriving.

Culwell has already relinquished control of all of her animals and the 38 dogs have been put up for adoption. The six puppies are still being taken care of by an animal rescue group and aren't yet ready for adoption.

Culwell was taken to jail but was released shortly after posting 10 thousand dollars bail.

Her case is set to begin later this morning at 8-30 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.