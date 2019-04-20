Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Bermuda Dunes

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. - A suspect is now in custody after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night at the MiraBella Apartments in Bermuda Dunes.

Indio Police Department was at the scene after the suspect led them on a pursuit from Indio. The person was initially suspected of assault at an Indio hotel. The pursuit ended at the suspect's residence at the MiraBella Apartments.

Around 10:30 p.m. Indio Police Department attempted to make contact, but the suspect opened fire. Officers quickly responded and returned fire.

No one was hit or wounded during the exchange of gunfire. Indio Police Department called in Riverside County Sheriff's Department for back up. The suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Both departments left the scene around 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning. The three police officers who were there for the shooting were put on administrative leave.

The Sheriff's Department will be investigating the officer-involved shooting and Indio Police Department will be investigating the assault.

