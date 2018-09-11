Suspect arrested for alleged Palm Springs hit-and-run

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - An alleged hit-and-run driver struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Palm Springs this morning and was arrested at his home.



The pedestrian, a Cathedral City man whose name was withheld, was struck around 4 a.m. near Vista Chino and Whitewater Club Drive. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Randy Miller, 40, of Cathedral City, was later arrested at his home and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.Authorities said it was unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision, which led authorities to shut down Vista Chino between Whitewater Club and Farrell drives until about 10 a.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened was asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department traffic unit at (760) 323-8125 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to submit an anonymous report.



