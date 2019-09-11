News

Survivor: Valley woman describes brutal screwdriver attack

Domestic violence survivor shares story

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 05:51 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:53 PM PDT

INDIO, Calif. - Trapped in a house of horrors, Tyger Jackson says one thought kept her alive, even as her former boyfriend went at her and her friend, again and again, with a pair of screwdrivers.

