Surveillance video shows trailer being taken from Rancho Mirage business

Stolen Trailer

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Surveillance video shows two men taking a trailer from JR Thomas Golf Cars in Rancho Mirage just after 6:00 Thursday morning.

An employee at the business tells News Channel 3 they believe one of the suspects was Caucasian and the other was Hispanic.

We are told the vehicle used to take the trailer did not have a license plate.

The employee also believes one of the suspects was carrying a gun.

The business is located in the 71-400 block of Highway 111.

