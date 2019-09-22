Surveillance video shows trailer being taken from Rancho Mirage business
Trailer was taken from JR Thomas Golf Cars
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Surveillance video shows two men taking a trailer from JR Thomas Golf Cars in Rancho Mirage just after 6:00 Thursday morning.
An employee at the business tells News Channel 3 they believe one of the suspects was Caucasian and the other was Hispanic.
We are told the vehicle used to take the trailer did not have a license plate.
The employee also believes one of the suspects was carrying a gun.
The business is located in the 71-400 block of Highway 111.
