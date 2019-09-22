News

Surveillance video shows trailer being taken from Rancho Mirage business

Trailer was taken from JR Thomas Golf Cars

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 04:29 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 06:56 PM PDT

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Surveillance video shows two men taking a trailer from JR Thomas Golf Cars in Rancho Mirage just after 6:00 Thursday morning.

An employee at the business tells News Channel 3 they believe one of the suspects was Caucasian and the other was Hispanic.

We are told the vehicle used to take the trailer did not have a license plate.

The employee also believes one of the suspects was carrying a gun.

The business is located in the 71-400 block of Highway 111. 
 


