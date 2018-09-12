Sunnylands reopens after summer break with new hours, exhibit

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - A Rancho Mirage landmark is now back open after a summer break. The Sunnylands Center and Gardens reopened Wednesday with some expanded hours and a new exhibit focusing on native birds.

"This photograph is just amazing...."

Carolee Nichols of Palm Desert marvels at these striking photos of native birds, as many varieties are shown from small beaks to large beaks at the Sunnylands Center and Gardens.

"This is where you can see more hummingbirds than you've ever seen your life so, but we really did something special and shared it,” she said. New hours and a new exhibit on birds are some highlights with the reopening of @SunnylandsCandG. I have more on this story coming up at 6 p.m. on @KESQ. pic.twitter.com/Xne1u4xZTx — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) September 12, 2018 Nichols is an avid bird watcher, and was thrilled to see the new exhibit: Flight Plan, the Birds of Sunnylands. The intimate photographs profile many of the 130 species of birds found on the estate. This visiting couple decided to let the natural setting sink in.

“The vista that you get from the trees, the meadows and the mountains in the distance is absolutely breathtaking,” Christy Brown, a first time visitor, said.

With Sunnylands reopened for the season after a summer break, it's now easier for visitors to come with the estates now opening five days a week, Wednesday to Sunday.

"After seeing the patterns of visitation that people want to come more and so we extended that extra day,” Micheleen Gallagher, Director of Education & Environmental Programs with Sunnylands, said.

A welcome development for Nichols and her bird watching....

“Little longer hours, little longer days. i think that's terrific,” she said.

Staff at Sunnylands says visitors will also be able to explore new rooms this season on the tour of the historic estate.