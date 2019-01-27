Sunnylands hosting family day Sunday

RANCHO MIRAGE., Calif. -- - The Sunnylands Center and Gardens will host a Family Day Sunday, January 27 from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. to celebrate the birds that populate the former Annenberg estate.

Families can enjoy a day with free activities, games and displays.

Some activities include guided bird walks, exploration stations, origami crane craft tables and much more.

Guests will also be entertained by musicians and puppeteers.

The event is FREE and open to the public.