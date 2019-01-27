Sunnylands hosting family day Sunday
Celebrating birds on estate
RANCHO MIRAGE., Calif. -- - The Sunnylands Center and Gardens will host a Family Day Sunday, January 27 from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. to celebrate the birds that populate the former Annenberg estate.
Families can enjoy a day with free activities, games and displays.
Some activities include guided bird walks, exploration stations, origami crane craft tables and much more.
Guests will also be entertained by musicians and puppeteers.
The event is FREE and open to the public.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15