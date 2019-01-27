News

Sunnylands hosting family day Sunday

Celebrating birds on estate

By:

Posted: Jan 27, 2019 05:08 AM PST

Updated: Jan 27, 2019 05:08 AM PST

RANCHO MIRAGE., Calif. -- - The Sunnylands Center and Gardens will host a Family Day Sunday, January 27 from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. to celebrate the birds that populate the former Annenberg estate.

Families can enjoy a day with free activities, games and displays.

Some activities include guided bird walks, exploration stations, origami crane craft tables and much more.

Guests will also be entertained by musicians and puppeteers. 

The event is FREE and open to the public. 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries