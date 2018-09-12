Sunnylands Center and Gardens reopens with new exhibition, hours

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - A Rancho Mirage landmark is reopening to the public after being closed for the summer. The Sunnylands Center and Garden is making it easier for people to visit and do some bird watching.

Sunnylands is opening Flight Plan: The Birds of Sunnylands, which an exhibition focused on the sanctuary that was created for birds on the 200-acre estates.

Through photographs, it's meant to document the more than 130 species of birds that have been found there. The photos were captured over a two year period showing detail images of bird behavior.

The exhibition is free to the public.

If you're interested in doing some bird watching, it'll be easier. For the first time since it's launch in 2012, Sunnylands will be open five days a week from Wednesday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff says it's meant to give more opportunities visitors secure tickets for its popular historic house tour. Admission to the center and gardens remains free.

Tickets for the historic house tour are still available and can be bought here.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15