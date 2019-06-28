Summer on a Budget: Have fun without Breaking the Bank

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trying to find fun things to do this summer, but trying not to break the bank? Take a peak at the latest fun deals happening in the Coachella Valley this summer.

Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Art Museum will be offering free admission on Thursdays between 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. And enjoy free admission every second Sunday all day long for every month of summer. You may also enjoy free admission to the Palm Springs Art Museum with the proof of Living Desert Membership everyday going into Labor Day Weekend.

Palm Springs Power Baseball located on E Baristo Road will be offering one dollar admission all day Wednesday.

Desert Rocks Climbing is offering a few deals this summer for you and your family to enjoy. Children 3 and younger can climb for free with any purchase of an adult admission ticket. Want to keep climbing? You can purchase 5 days for just $25 as an adult and children 9 and under can purchase 5 days for just $20.

Desert Rocks Climbing is offering a few deals this summer for you and your family to enjoy. Children 3 and younger can climb for free with any purchase of an adult admission ticket. Want to keep climbing? You can purchase 5 days for just $25 as an adult and children 9 and under can purchase 5 days for just $20.

Desert Rocks Climbing is offering a few deals this summer for you and your family to enjoy. Children 3 and younger can climb for free with any purchase of an adult admission ticket. Want to keep climbing? You can purchase 5 days for just $25 as an adult and children 9 and under can purchase 5 days for just $20.

Kid's Dine In Deal: At Dickey's Barbeque Pit receive a free kids meal with any $10 adult purchase

Cathedral City

Mary Pickford Movie Deal Alert still going on. The Free Summer Kid Movie Series comes back this summer with new movies like The Secret Life of Pets and Trolls. Movies will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Fridays throughout the summer. You can pick up free priority line passes to your favorite children's movies.

Pick- Up free early priority Tickets up to one week in advance:

City Hall of Cathedral City

68- 700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero

Main Lobby

Cathedral City Public Library

33530 Date Palm Drive

You are still able to come and join on the fun at the Mary Pickford Theatre without picking up a priority pass, but space is limited. Those with a line pass will receive first priority, those on standby may be eligible for a seat upon availability.

You can purchase tickets at the box office for the Summer Movie Series for movie show times that are held Monday – Thursday starting on June 10th through August 1st. Films will begin at 9:30 a.m. Each week is a new and different fan favorite movie.

As part of the Kids Summer Series you may purchase the series pass which includes 8 movies for only $4 dollars. You can also purchase individual tickets at the door for one dollar for any movie week of your choice.

Mary Pickford is D' Place

36850 Pickfair Street

(760) 328- 7100

Skate into the Desert Castle Ice Skating Rink for the Two for Tuesday deal for Cathedral City residents. Happening on the first Tuesday of each month for skate session between 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Just bring proof of being a Cathedral City resident such as a valid Driver's License or copy of utility bill.

The city of Palm Springs will also be hosting the Summer ESkate at Desert Castle on Tuesday, July 23 from 7:30p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Take a break from the heat and enjoy free admission onto the ice rink. Availability is on a first come, first- serve basis so be sure to get there early.

Palm Springs Lanes located in Cathedral City allows kids to bowl for free until noon everyday going into Labor Day weekend.

Kid's Dine In Deal: At Applebee's Grill and Bar kids eat for free all day Tuesday with a purchase of any adult entree

Palm Desert

Tristone Movie Theater located inside Westfield Palm Desert Mall offering again Summer Movie Camp. Enjoy some of your favorite movies like The Secret Life of Pets and Minions at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through August 15.

MyGym Palm Desert is offering free class sessions to students currently enrolled in the summer. Call (760) 346- 6307 for more information.

Kid'a Dine In Deal: Buffalo Wild Wings on Wednesdays order from the kids menu for just $ 1.99 with the purchase of any adult entree.

Rancho Mirage

Rancho Mirage Observatory will be hosting the Palm Springs Reading Club from Monday -Friday between 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until June 28.

Rancho Mirage Observatory will be offering free tours that will be held Tuesday through Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Rancho Mirage Observatory will be offering free tours that will be held Tuesday through Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

La Quinta

New to Gather Yoga Sessions at the Gather Movement and Wellness Studio offering $10 dollar drop in specials. Check websites for class times and details.

Indio

Take in everything that is the history of our valley at our very own Coachella Valley History Museum. Check out the old style homes to the variety of gardens along with the oldest Cork Tree in the Coachella Valley. Summer hours are Friday and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m from now to September. All children under the age of 18 will receive free admission into the museum.