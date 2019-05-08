Student designers show of 'chill' furniture designs at DHSHS

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Aspiring designers from the Desert Hot Springs High School Education Academy unveiled a piece of furniture Tuesday they hope will earn them a manufacturing deal with a Michigan-based company.



Juniors from the Academy for Careers in Education unveiled the piece this morning at the DHSHS Library, 65850 Pierson Blvd., according to Palm Springs Unified School District spokeswoman Joan Boiko. One of four designed by the ACE students, the piece is intended for ``Social Emotional Learning'' under the theme ``Chill Space.''



The ACE students' piece was chosen for further design refinement by Michigan-based company FomCore, and if approved it could be produced en masse as part of the manufacturer's ``by students for students'' product line, Boiko said. If the piece makes it to the manufacturing stage, the students will receive an undisclosed portion of the proceeds.

The ACE students called the piece ``Eagle's Nest'' in honor of their high school mascot, the golden eagle.