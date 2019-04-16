Strong winds until Tuesday night

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Strong, gusty winds are expected for the valley for Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until tonight at 9 pm. Reduced visibility is possible because of blowing sand and dust.

During this time, expect winds to exceed 55 mph in the most wind prone spots. Early this morning, a gust of 58 mph was recorded in Whitewater. Take extra caution on valley roadways, especially traveling west. Winds will subside later this evening.

[5 AM RADAR UPDATE] A few light showers are showing up on radar this morning, but might not be enough to wet the roads. More widespread showers are expected late this afternoon/evening! #cawx #rain #sandiego pic.twitter.com/V5UFJOItkd — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 16, 2019

A trough of low pressure brings both the wind and additional moisture. Light showers are expected around our area, but minimal accumulation is anticipated. Light showers are possible for the east valley, but most of the precipitation is expected in the mountains and through the San Gorgonio pass.

Following today's more active weather pattern, a ridge of high pressure dries us out and warms us up. Expect temperatures in the 90's for the end of the work week, with more wind over the weekend.