Strong winds until Tuesday night
Winds 55+ mph in San Gorgonio Pass
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Strong, gusty winds are expected for the valley for Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until tonight at 9 pm. Reduced visibility is possible because of blowing sand and dust.
During this time, expect winds to exceed 55 mph in the most wind prone spots. Early this morning, a gust of 58 mph was recorded in Whitewater. Take extra caution on valley roadways, especially traveling west. Winds will subside later this evening.
A trough of low pressure brings both the wind and additional moisture. Light showers are expected around our area, but minimal accumulation is anticipated. Light showers are possible for the east valley, but most of the precipitation is expected in the mountains and through the San Gorgonio pass.
Following today's more active weather pattern, a ridge of high pressure dries us out and warms us up. Expect temperatures in the 90's for the end of the work week, with more wind over the weekend.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15