String of local break-ins caught on camera

String of local break-ins caught on came

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A string of break-ins at several local businesses caught on camera have business owners up in arms and seeking answers.

Over the past few weeks, both Bernie's and Dickey's in Rancho Mirage were broken into.

At Dickey's, a masked man was caught on camera less than two weeks ago, smashing a window near the front counter, before running off without taking anything after the alarm was triggered.

"I've owned this Dickey's for less than a month, so to start off like that it kind of scares me," said Lisa Weaver. She's now footing the bill for a new window.

"Its unnecessary," Weaver said. "It's a big expense for especially being a new restaurant owner. A $2,000 dollar bill to fix the window -- it's not something I needed."

Break-in at Bernie's

At Bernie's, two men were caught on surveillance video last week smashing the front window of the business, rushing through the restaurant, then unsuccessfully attempting to break down the back office door. Nothing was stolen in that break-in either.

"I feel violated," said Geoff McIntosh. "It's like, why would somebody do that to us -- why would somebody do it at all?"

McIntosh said he saw striking similarities between the men who broken into Bernie's and a pair caught on security footage attempting a break-in at El Matador barbershop in Indio.

"They physical build of the people, the gait of the way that they walk," he said. "Just their general demeanor and the fact that they're driving the same automobile."

Warning other business owners in the area following this rash of crime, McIntosh said, "They need good security systems and I highly encourage them to use video surveillance."

Two people were arrested in connection with a break-in at Don Diego's mexican restaurant in Indian Wells. Police are still investigating which of the break-ins could be connected.

In reporting this story, Jake Ingrassia learned of additional recent break-ins at Castelli's, Shame on the Moon, and Quick Quack Car Wash.

