Streets renamed in honor of two local students

Two students honored with street names

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - The Cathedral City council celebrated the accomplishments of two high school students by renaming the street adjacent to their respective schools in their honor for one year.

Mt San Jacinto High School student Jesus Giron was honored with a street renaming at the corner of Landau Boulevard and McCullum Way.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Giron originally struggled academically from elementary through high school and made poor behavior choices. He had said from an early age he didn't think he would graduate high school. However, now he has completed his high school requirements 9 weeks early and has completed nine college units towards an associate's degree at College of the Desert.

Giron spoke with News Channel 3 about how he felt during the ceremony.

"It's a little overwhelming with all the people out here but it's nice," Giron said.

Cathedral City High School student Haley Bartsch honored with a sign at the corner of Date Palm Drive and Dave Kelley Road.

Bartsch has excelled at both academics and athletics. She is graduating with a 4.75 GPA and is a candidate for the International Baccalaureate Diploma on top of winning numerous honors and awards for softball and golf. Bartsch hopes to become a surgeon and to major in biology at Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio.

She told News Channel 3 she can't believe her name is on a street sign.

"I think it's really cool to see that all my hard work has been recognized and paid off," Bartsch said.

The renamed streets are part of the annual student street naming ceremonies.