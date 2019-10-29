Street Kings to host fundraiser on Friday for Izzy Ramirez to help pay for medical bills

Street Kings to host fundraiser on Friday to help pay for medical bills for Izzy Ramirez

INDIO, Calif. - This Friday, November 1, the Street Kings Car Club will host a fundraiser for Israel "Izzy" Ramirez who had three brain surgeries three weeks ago and is undergoing physical therapy in Loma Linda today. All of the donations from the event will go towards Izzy's family to help pay for medical bills.

The fundraiser will be in the parking lot of Indio Grand Marketplace off Highway III, right behind the Harbor Freight Tools.

The event will go from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m and is an event for the whole family.

"Everybody watches News Channel 3 and without them no one would know poor Izzy but my kids go to school with Izzy and they are seniors at Rancho Mirage and since Izzy's aneurysm, the pain in my son's eyes made me, my car club, the local community all come together and we'd like to do a fundraiser for Izzy," William Marquez with the Street Kings Car Club told News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay on Monday.

At Friday's fundraiser will be many beautiful cars. From classic cars to hot rods, all will be lined up in Izzy's honor. The Palm Springs Crusin' Association will also be at the event.

"I talked to his mom. He's doing better but he's got a long road ahead of him," Marquez said.

There will also be a separate event happening in the mall's parking lot where there will be food trucks. That event is not benefiting Izzy. If you would like to donate money to help Izzy's family, the donation bucket will be at the car show and again all of the donations will go to his family for medical expenses.

"We've all got kids and if you don't, watch the story and you'll feel what we feel," Marquez said. "I know there's a lot of good people out here in the desert and I know all of you guys are capable of helping. Whether you can't help out, please still come out and show support. Show that we are a good community and there are still good people in the world," he added.

#30STRONG