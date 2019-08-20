Stranger Danger reported near Cathedral City school

Stranger Danger reported near Cathedral

Cathedral City - School officials are warning parents near Rio Vista Elementary School in Cathedral City about a stranger danger incident. According to Palm Springs Unified spokeswoman Joan Boiko an alert about today's incident has been sent to parents and guardians of students at Rio Vista.

The alleged incident occurred at 8:15 a.m. after a student walking to school near Verona Road reported being approached by a white male suspect in his 20s or 30s. The suspect reportedly has black hair and brown highlights, weighs about 200 pounds and was wearing a brown vest and blue jeans. The suspect reportedly pulled over in a light colored van and attempted to get the student into his vehicle. The student was able to run to the school and report the incident, which has been reported to police. Police and district security are on patrol and investigating.

The district asks if you or your child think you have seen this vehicle or someone who matches this description, please contact Cathedral City Police.

The district adds to please remind your child to walk directly to and from school with at least one other person, to not talk to strangers and to report any suspicious person or activity to a trusted adult immediately.

We have reached out to Cathedral City Police who have not returned our calls for comment.