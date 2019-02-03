News

Storm aftermath impacts Morongo Valley residents

Residents clean up debris flow and mud

By:

Posted: Feb 03, 2019 01:15 PM PST

Updated: Feb 03, 2019 01:15 PM PST

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif -- - The Coachella Valley saw quite a bit of rain over the weekend, leaving residents to deal with flooded yards, debris flows and mud. 

Morongo Valley was hit particularly hard as slick mud covered roadways Sunday morning. 

The weekend weather brought dangerous driving conditions, poor visibility and soaked streets. Many areas experienced flooding as well. 

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. for the storm recap and weather updates. 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries