Storm aftermath impacts Morongo Valley residents

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif -- - The Coachella Valley saw quite a bit of rain over the weekend, leaving residents to deal with flooded yards, debris flows and mud.

Morongo Valley was hit particularly hard as slick mud covered roadways Sunday morning.

The weekend weather brought dangerous driving conditions, poor visibility and soaked streets. Many areas experienced flooding as well.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. for the storm recap and weather updates.