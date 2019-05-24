State leaders visit east valley communities without clean drinking water

MECCA, Calif. - In the eastern part of the Coachella Valley, there are many disadvantaged communities still living without access to clean or safe drinking water. Representatives from local and state agencies visited some of those problematic areas on Friday, discussing how to collaberate and improve infrastructure.

State Water Board Chair E. Joaquin Esquivel participated in the visit to two disadvantaged communities in the eastern Coachella Valley struggling with a chronic lack of clean, affordable drinking water. Sergio Carranza from Pueblo Unido, a local non-profit organization, led the visit and helped educate others on the plans to bring new water and sewage infrastructure to the area.

“If the money comes, the projects are going to get done because there is a good relationship between the different agencies that would be responsible for making sure that the project gets done,” said Castulo Estrada, Vice-President, Coachella Valley Water District.

Some families in the eastern valley living in mobile home parks are spending up to $100 per week on bottled water due to the lack of clean running water. “The situation is dire. The situation has been dire. What we need to do as government is move and work together so that we can create that change and build that infrastructure that ultimately these families deserve," said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez, Chief of Staff to County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6pm to hear how local and state agencies are working together to bring clean, safe water to these areas within the next few years.