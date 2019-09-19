La Quinta standoff ends after nearby residents evacuated

Standoff in La Quinta home, nearby resid

LA QUINTA, Calif. - Residents of the La Quinta Cove were evacuated from their homes as Riverside County Sheriff's deputies engaged in a standoff late Wednesday, residents told News Channel 3.

Residents called into the newsroom to report deputies surrounding a house near the intersection of Avenida Navarro and Calle Monterey.

Deputy Robyn Flores, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, said deputies were called to the 52300 block of Avenida Navarro at approximately 6:45 p.m. for a report of a mentally disturbed suspect. The suspect eventually barricaded themselves inside the home and refused to come out.

Flores confirmed evacuations were done in the immediate area and a SWAT Unit was on its way to the area.

The suspect was detained without incident shortly after 10 p.m., Flores confirmed.

Residents of the area said the there was a standoff at the same house on Tuesday that ended in a man being taken away in an ambulance, just like tonight.

