Stagecoach to bring another surge of festival traffic

INDIO, Calif.- - The Coachella Music & Art Festival has been over for almost a week, but festival traffic is about to surge anew with Stagecoach trotting into the desert beginning Friday, prompting authorities to point out potential congestion issues throughout the valley.



Honkytonkers will begin their trek into Indio today for the country music festival, and despite the availability of the Any Line Shuttle, which can carry festivalgoers between the grounds and area hotels, major congestion is still anticipated on multiple routes.



Travelers motoring through the desert should expect traffic delays starting today and continuing through Sunday on the following stretches:

Southbound Jefferson, Washington and Monroe streets from the 10 Freeway to Avenue 52;

Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Jackson streets;

Highway 111 at Jefferson and Monroe streets; and

Eastbound 10 Freeway exits at Jefferson, Monroe and Washington streets.

Several significant road closures are also planned Friday through Monday:

Avenue 49 between Hjorth and Monroe streets;

Avenue 50 between Madison and Jackson streets;

Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50; and

Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52.

FULL STAGECOACH TRAFFIC ALERTS