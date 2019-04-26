Stagecoach kicks off, Route 91 survivors return to country music festival

Route 91 survivors arrive for Stagecoach

INDIO, Calif. - Stagecoach Festival kicked off Thursday, with campers and RVs filing into the Polo Fields for the annual three day concert.

Attendees say they've been waiting all year long for the festival. Some people who survived the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival, where 58 people where gunned down, say they look forward to reuniting with other survivors this weekend, despite how difficult it may be.

“It’s very healing to see survivors. There’s a few of us here,” said Jennifer Campbell of Bermuda Dunes. She and her husband, Ernesto Espinoza, are Route 91 survivors. The two attended Stagecoach last year and are hoping to return this weekend.

Campbell described some of the fears when she returns to festivals. “There’s so many people and as you look for an exit it’s so far.” However, she says there are support groups on site ready for those who need a shoulder to lean on.

“It’s going to be bigger (support stations) than last years, and there’s more therapists and more booths to get help if you need it,” said Espinoza.

The pair joined country fans at Jackalope Ranch in Indio for a Stagecoach pre-party, ahead of the three day weekend.

“We’re so blessed to live in our desert and be so exposed to the quality entertainment that there is,” said Mary Hocutt, of Rancho Mirage.

The actual Stagecoach festival begins Friday at noon and goes until midnight. You can expect traffic near the Polo Fields during those times.