Stagecoach announces April headliners

INDIO, Calif. - The Stagecoach country music festival announced its headliners Tuesday including Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Eric Church.

Stagecoach 2020 will take place Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Other notable names performing include Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, and Billie Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X on Friday. On Saturday, Dan+Shay and Midland are also set to perform along with ZZ Top and Tanya Tucker. On Sunday, audiences will hear Alan Jackson, Jon Pardi, Bryan Adams, Chris Lane, and Riley Green.

Passes for the 3-day festival in April go on sale at 11:00 a.m. Friday.

On Twitter, Stagecoach said payment plans will be available at http://StagecoachFestival.com.

General admission passes come in two options, GA TIER 1 - $319 + fees, and GA TIER 2 - $349 + fees.

More expensive Corral reserved seating passes come in two options as well. C1 - $1,299 + fees, and C2 - $829 + fees.

