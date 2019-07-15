News

Stagecoach 2020 dates, ticket sale info released

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 12:09 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:14 PM PDT

INDIO, Calif.- - The Stagecoach 2020 dates are set. 

In a tweet on Monday at noon, the country music festival nailed down April 24 to 26 as its dates for next year, as well as information on its advance pass sales.

On Friday at 11 a.m. PST, the event's online portal will go live and fans will be able to stake their claim way in advance for one of the valley's marquee events of the year. 

The Goldenvoice-run festival follows Coachella Weekend 1 and 2. 

Last year, the lineup for the festival was announced in October.

More information on the advance ticket sales are available at https://www.stagecoachfestival.com/.

 

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries