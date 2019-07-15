Stagecoach 2020 dates, ticket sale info released

INDIO, Calif.- - The Stagecoach 2020 dates are set.

In a tweet on Monday at noon, the country music festival nailed down April 24 to 26 as its dates for next year, as well as information on its advance pass sales.

On Friday at 11 a.m. PST, the event's online portal will go live and fans will be able to stake their claim way in advance for one of the valley's marquee events of the year.

The Goldenvoice-run festival follows Coachella Weekend 1 and 2.

Last year, the lineup for the festival was announced in October.

More information on the advance ticket sales are available at https://www.stagecoachfestival.com/.