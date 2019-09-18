St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off

5am St Jude Interview

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - The St. Jude's Dream Home Giveaway has kicked off!

On Wednesday, the goodwill giveaway begins, as News Channel 3 partners with the organization to help a great cause.

For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and also earn the chance to win a brand-new home and other great prizes. Only 8,500 tickets will be sold.

The home is located at 30855 Avenida Los Ninos in Cathedral City.

"The 3-bedroom, 3- bath, 2 car garage, has an estimated value of $425,000, is being built in Cathedral City and will feature an attached casita, covered patio and many any upgrades including wood floors and cabinets all within approximately 2,100 square feet," read a joint release on the sellathon.

Sales will kick off at 5 a.m. Call 800-535-6748 for tickets.

Watch News Channel 3 live at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 12 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to learn more about the giveaway.