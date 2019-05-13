St. Jude partners with Gulf California Broadcasting for Dream Home giveaway

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Gulf California Broadcast, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the Warburton are partnering together to give away a home to a lucky winner, all in the in the name of a great cause.

The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will kick off on May 13 with a groundbreaking at the house's address in Cathedral City.

The program, which is organized by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, is simple; would-be participant reserve a $100 raffle ticket which will make them eligible to win the home and other prizes. All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in its mission to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. A limited number of tickets are available.

The groundbreaking will take place at 12:30 p.m. on May 13 at 30855 Avenida Los Niños.

"The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude nationwide and has raised more than $420 million," reads the St. Jude release on the program. "In its 29th year, more than 500 homes have been built and all funds raised through the program will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

Gulf California Broadcasting, which includes KESQ News Channel 3, Telemundo Noticias 15, and La Poderosa radio, is working in conjunction with GHA companies, the Warburton, Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, and Bosch on this year's program.