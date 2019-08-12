St. Jude Dream Home giveaway kicks off September 18

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - WHO: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and GHA Companies

WHAT: $100 tickets go on sale during a live sellathon on KESQ News Channel 3 to win a home valued at approximately $425,000. WHEN: Wednesday, September 18 at 5:00 a.m.

WHERE: 1-800-535-6748

BACKGROUND INFO:

$100 tickets to win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are available by calling (800) 535- 6748. All tickets reserved by September 20, will be entered to win a shopping spree at Macy’s valued at $2,500, courtesy of The Law Offices of Jeffrey Weaver. The 3-bedroom, 3- bath, 2 car garage, has an estimated value of $425,000, is being built in Cathedral City and will feature an attached casita, covered patio and many any upgrades including wood floors and cabinets all within approximately 2,100 square feet. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway benefits the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, one of the world's premier pediatric cancer research centers. In its 29th year, the St Jude Dream Home Giveaway has built over 500 homes nationwide, raising over $425 million dollars. For more information about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, visit dreamhome.org.

About St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).