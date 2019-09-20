St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for 2019 tickets now on sale

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for 2019 ti

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Coachella Valley.

KESQ and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are raffling off a new house in Cathedral City for $100 a ticket. The proceeds go toward St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which helps kids fighting cancer.

Morning anchor Angela Chen highlighted one of the hospital's patients -- a 10-year-old kid named Calvin, who loves to dance.

That love of dance stayed strong even as Calvin was diagnosed with brain cancer. Calvin had four surgeries in the span of four months.

"July, August, September, October. Four surgery, back to back to back to back," said Calvin's mother. "And then after he recovered from the surgery, he had to go through two months of radiation. He didn't complain at all."

Calvin is not the only child facing a tough cancer. St. Jude is where doctors often send their toughest cases because this research hospital has the best survival rate for childhood cancer. Treatment invented here has helped pushed the survival rate from 20% in the '60s to more than 80% today.

Calvin is one of those survivors.

"I remember when I woke up out of surgery and when I had to do radiation," Calvin said. "It was amazing to be alive. Nothing is perfect in life, but that's okay. As long as I'm healthy I'm happy."

St. Jude shares its research freely with hospitals all over the world, including those in the valley.

The hospital fundraises so patients don't receive a bill for treatment, travel, food or housing. This first-time Dream Home Giveaway in Coachella Valley is a part of that fundraising effort.

Only 8.500 tickets will be sold. California raffling laws prohibit online sales. You can buy tickets by calling 1-800-535-6748.

