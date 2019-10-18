St. Jude Dream Home early bird deadline is Friday

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Friday is the last day to enter to win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Early Bird Prize, a Sedona weekend getaway for two, courtesy of Hilton Sedona Resort & Spa at Bell Rock.

You can win a $425,000 house AND a trip to Sedona for just $100! Get your ticket now at 1-800-535-6748.

KESQ and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are raffling off a new house in Cathedral City for $100 a ticket. The proceeds go toward St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which helps kids fighting cancer.

St. Jude shares its research freely with hospitals all over the world, including those in the valley.

The hospital fundraises so patients don't receive a bill for treatment, travel, food or housing. This first-time Dream Home Giveaway in Coachella Valley is a part of that fundraising effort.

Only 8.500 tickets will be sold. California raffling laws prohibit online sales. You can buy tickets by calling 1-800-535-6748.

