Portion of SR-243 to reopen today

IDYLLWILD, Calif.- - After a lengthy closure caused by a historic Valentine's Day flood, a portion of State Route 243 is set to reopen from Idyllwild to Lake Fulmor at 3 PM Wednesday.

"The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is pleased to announce that a portion of State Route 243 (SR-243) in Idyllwild will be REOPENING TODAY at 3 p.m," read a news release from Caltrans. " Access from Idyllwild to Lake Fulmor on SR-243 will now be allowed. Additionally, the public will be able to access the Lake Fulmor Day-Use Area as well as Hall Decker Rd."

The storm made the mountain communities completely inaccessible at times, with periodic closures affecting State Route 243 and State Route 74.

Work continues on SR-74 from Idyllwild to Hemet.

SR 243 Waterfall Closure "Work is continuing 24/7 on SR 74 to expedite repairs in preparation for escort access," continued the release. "Scaling is taking place for the next two-three weeks to address slopes that were a concern for public access. "

CalTrans crews will continue work on the slopes alongside SR-243 beginning on April 11 and April 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. "Length delays" can be expected during this timeframe.

