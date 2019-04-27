SR 243 & 74 shut down after fuel tanker overturns

MGN Online

SR 243 and SR 74 has been completely shut down in both directions after a fuel tanker truck overturned on the roadway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident was reported 4:59 p.m. at the section where 243 and 74 converge.

SR 74 escorts to Idyllwild on hold for at least two hours for overturn semi on 243 north of Keen Wild Ranger Station. Use alternate route. #caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) April 27, 2019

CHP reports the closure will be long term due to the amount of fuel the tanker has spilled.

No word on any injuries at this time, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.