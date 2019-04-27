News

SR 243 & 74 shut down after fuel tanker overturns

CHP projects closure will be long-term

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 05:54 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 06:03 PM PDT

SR 243 and SR 74 has been completely shut down in both directions after a fuel tanker truck overturned on the roadway. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident was reported 4:59 p.m. at the section where 243 and 74 converge.

CHP reports the closure will be long term due to the amount of fuel the tanker has spilled.

No word on any injuries at this time, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

