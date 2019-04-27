SR 243 & 74 shut down after fuel tanker overturns
CHP projects closure will be long-term
SR 243 and SR 74 has been completely shut down in both directions after a fuel tanker truck overturned on the roadway.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident was reported 4:59 p.m. at the section where 243 and 74 converge.
CHP reports the closure will be long term due to the amount of fuel the tanker has spilled.
No word on any injuries at this time, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
