Spring brings a baby boom at the Living Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Spring has sprung at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert with a baby boom!

Since mid March, zoo officials say eighteen babies have been born. A spotted calf, a cuddly kid, three adventurous lambs, four sand kittens, six painted pups, and making history, the first chicoan pecary birth with three brand new baby piglets.

Living Desert officials said a lot of strategy goes into breeding. The zoo's share in a global cooperation, sharing animals based on genetics.

"It's much like animal match dot com," said Roxanna Breitigan, director of animal care at the Living Desert.

News Channel 3's Kelley Moody got a behind-the-scenes look at the expanding animal families. Tune in at 5 p.m. for a look at all the babies and how Living Desert works to help to keep build up endangered species population to prevent extinction.