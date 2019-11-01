Spotlight 29 hosting food drive and fundraising concert for Martha's Village

Spotlight 29 Casino hosting food drive and concert fundraiser

INDIO, Calif. - Spotlight 29 Casino is hosting a food drive Friday and Saturday for Martha's Village ahead of the holidays.

They’re going to have trucks from Martha’s Village parked out front of the casino so people can easily drop off items from 10am-6pm on Friday and 10am-8pm on Saturday.

They're looking for items such as canned food, dried packaged food, baby food and formula, toiletries, diapers and wipes.

All of this is being held in conjunction with the "All Star Jam," a fundraising concert Saturday night in the Spotlight Showroom, featuring several rock legends including Wally Palmar from the Romantics, Steve Augeri (Journey former lead vocalist), Jason Scheff (former lead singer of the band Chicago), John Elefante (former lead singer of Kansas), and the critically acclaimed house band Sixwire. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards Martha’s Village and deserving families in need just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Tickets for the All Star Jam are $75, $85, and $95 each and can be purchased at Spotlight29.com, Star Tickets (800) 585-3737, and at the Spotlight 29 Casino Box Office. All attendees must be 21 or over. For more information, visit Spotlight29.com.