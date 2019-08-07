Splash House security changes made following mass shootings

Security measures changed for Splash House

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - It's a weekend intended for fun in the sun, but safety is top of mind for those preparing for Splash House.

The 3-day dance music festival takes place at four venues:The Renaissance, The Riviera, The Saguaro, and Palm Springs Air Museum. While Goldenvoice security will run the events, Sgt. Michael Casavan said Palm Springs Police officers will also be on site to provide quick response, if necessary.

Sgt. Casavan said following the recent mass shootings around the country, some changes have been made to security plans.

"Goldenvoice recognized...that this is going to be a high profile event. There's going to be a lot of people here, so they did ask for additional officers to be at the event," said Sgt. Casavan.

Sgt. Casavan also advises those attending events to be cautious when drinking, and always be prepared for a possible evacuation.

"Every single person there are our eyes and ears, and we can't be out there in every position of the venue at every given time," said Sgt. Casavan.

Chairman of Palm Springs Resorts and Hitlon Palm Springs general manager Aftab Dada said nearly 15,000 people are expected this weekend, but he's not worried.

"We feel that our destination is very safe. The crowd that comes in [is] very well-behaved. We've never had any incidents or even issues in the past, so we're very confident that everything will go smooth again," said Dada.