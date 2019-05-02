Splash House lineup announced
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The lineup for Splash House's June run has arrived.
The festival announced the who's who of performers on Twitter Wednesday.
The especially damp musical event comes to the desert twice this summer, first in June and against in August.
The event runs from June 7-9, and will be spread out among three Palm Springs pool-having venues: the Saguaro, the Renaissance, and the Riviera. Additionally, five musicians are currently slotted for the 'After Hours at the Air Museum' after-party event, which will be, as one could guess, hosted at the Palm Springs Air Museum.
Based on the poster font-size, this year's headliners are:
- Justice
- Jai Wolf
- Armand Van Helden
- Troy Boi
The remaining acts, in alphabetical order:
- Ark Patrol
- Cid, Cosmo's Midnight
- Cray
- Dirty South
- Illyus & Barrientos
- Jax Jones
- Kill Frenzy
- Low Steppa
- Luces
- Medasin
- Memba
- Offaiah
- Pluko
- Rambo
- Robbie Rivera
- Sasha Marie
- Seb Wildblood
- Soulection
- The Do-Over
- Wiss
- Zimmer
After Hours at the Air Museum lineup:
- Shiba San
- Dusky
- Kidnap
- Dom Dolla
- Greg Arthur
FULL DOWNLOADABLE LINEUP:
Tickets are set to go on sale May 3 at 12 p.m.
"GA passes include admission to all three resorts and shuttles running between all weekend. Hotel Packages includes room accommodations at one of our host venues along with GA Splash House passes..."After Hours admission is sold separately and may be purchased with or without a Splash House wristband."
Go to SplashHouse.com for more ticket information.
