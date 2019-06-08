Splash House festival drives up business during summer slowdown

Splash House bringing business to valley

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Splash House, the 3-day dance music festival across multiple Palm Springs resorts, is in town this weekend -- driving up tourist business in the valley during a usually slow time of year.

The festival sold a record-breaking 13,000 tickets this year.

"What's driving behind it is the music," said Aftab Dada, general manger of the Hilton Palm Springs. "What they have done is attracted the younger generation which in my opinion are the future for our destination.

Music fans in town said they're gearing up for the weekend.

"We're just excited to dance and have a good time," said Alex Halfman. "Good music -- it's going to be a blast."

Splash House vacation rental disturbances

Dada said Splash House impacts the entire local economy over its June and August weekends.

"The two events are north of $15M in economic impact in 6 days," Dada said. "Everybody benefits from the restaurants, the airport, the car rentals, Uber and Lyft -- to attractions to shopping on and on."

Dada said hotels like the Hilton can charge higher rates, even though they're not directly related to the festival. "Directly it covers 3,300 paid room nights and not counting the compression it creates in the market that benefits every single hotel room over the two weekends," he said.

City staff says Palm Springs is increasing code compliance coverage this weekend for potential vacation rental disturbances. If you'd like to report an issue related to a vacation rental, call the hotline at (760) 322-8383.