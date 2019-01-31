Splash House dates announced

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The dates for 2019 Splash House have been released.

The popular poolside multi-venue music festival will be held June 7-9 and August 9-11.

Venues include The Renaissance, The Riviera, and The Saguaro in Palm Springs. The after-hours party will be held at the Palm Springs Air Museum Friday and Saturday night.

General Admission passes include admission to all three resorts and shuttles running between all weekend. Splash House recommends taking a shuttle or a taxi or rideshare as there is limited parking at the venues.

Hotel Packages includes room accommodations at one of our host venues along with GA Splash House passes.

After Hours tickets are sold separately and can be bought with or without a Splash House wristband. These tickets include admission to both nights of the party and shuttle transportation running to & from the host hotels.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 6. Click here for more info.