Speed, fatigue may have played factor in crash that killed 19-year-old

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A 19-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash overnight in Cathedral City.

At 2:04 a.m., Cathedral City Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Vista Chino and Landau Boulevard for a report of a single-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 2019 Toyota Supra crashed into the intersection's southeast traffic signal, causing significant damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Cathedral City Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to the scene, but the driver, Cathedral City resident Isaac Gallardo, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Cathedral City, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. She was later released.

Gallardo was reportedly traveling eastbound on Vista Chino before the crashing into the traffic pole, according to a CCPD news release.

Speed and fatigue may have played a factor in the crash, according to CCPD. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role.

The roadway was temporarily shut down following the crash, but all lanes have since reopened.